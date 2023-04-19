CBI holds notice to Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee in abeyance

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed Trinamool MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a fresh letter on Tuesday that its earlier notice asking him to appear before the agency has been kept in ‘abeyance’ till further orders from the Supreme Court.

Banerjee received a letter on Monday which asked him to appear before the agency in Kolkata on Tuesday at 11 am. The notice—a copy also tweeted by Banerjee—was for the agency to examine him in compliance with Calcutta High Court's April 13 order in connection with a case.

The Monday notice had reached Banerjee after the Supreme Court had stayed the HC's order that directed the agencies–CBI, ED–to question Banerjee in a matter concerning primary teachers' recruitment scam.

On Monday, Banerjee had alleged that the CBI and ED were exposed to ‘contempt of court’.

“SC stayed the Calcutta HC’s order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the ‘SUMMON’ was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm. Grave State of affairs!” Banerjee had tweeted.

Trinamool leader Shashi Panja saw the ongoing development in the context of the elections, saying that such acts are deliberate to malign the party. The state has rural polls shortly, followed by Lok Sabha elections next year.