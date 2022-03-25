CBI probe ordered into Birbhum killings case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into Birbhum killings case in West Bengal.
It has sought the report by April 7.
Until now, the SIT was conducting the probe. The High Court has asked the Bengal government-formed SIT to hand over case papers and arrested people to the CBI.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung
DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'
Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes
In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK
3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse
Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience