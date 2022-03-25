CBI probe ordered into Birbhum killings case

It has sought the report by April 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 25 2022, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 10:54 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into Birbhum killings case in West Bengal.

Until now, the SIT was conducting the probe. The High Court has asked the Bengal government-formed SIT to hand over case papers and arrested people to the CBI. 

calcutta high court
Birbhum violence
West Bengal
India News

