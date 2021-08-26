CBI registers 9 cases related to post-poll violence in Bengal

The CBI has registered nine cases in relation to post-poll violence in West Bengal. According to sources in the central agency said four of its units tasked with investigating the cases of post-poll violence have shifted to the places of occurrence of the crimes across the state.

“The number of cases registered by the CBI is likely to increase as some are in the process of being handed over by the state government,” a senior CBI official said.

He further revealed that the four units set up by the CBI to investigate the cases of post-poll violence consist of 24 officers and each unit is headed by a Joint Director rank officer.

The CBI probe was ordered by a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on August 19 to probe cases of rape and murder related to post-poll violence. It also ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to investigate other cases in relation to post-poll violence. The probe was ordered following a report by an NHRC committee on post-poll violence which was critical of the state government.

The High Court in its order made it clear that both the investigation will be court-monitored and any obstruction by anyone will be “received seriously.” It stated that the SIT will comprise of IPS officers Suman Bala Saho, Soumen Mitra and Ranvir Kumar and its investigation will be overviewed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

It also instructed the CBI and the SIT to submit a status report within six weeks. Observing that the state police did not properly respond to complaints of inaction, the High Court stated it “certainly needs investigation by an independent agency.”

“As the core issue regarding post-poll violence and the action required to be taken thereon has been resolved with the directions for proper investigation of cases by the CBI and the SIT as referred to above, the matters shall now be placed before the Division Bench for dealing with other issues in the report and further proceedings,” stated the order.

