Centre clears elevating Judge Kureshi as Tripura HC CJ

The Centre has cleared the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as chief justice of Tripura High Court and the final signature of the President on warrant of appointment was awaited, the government has informed the Supreme Court.

Justice Kureshi, as the Gujarat High Court judge, had allowed the police remand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in encounter cases in 2010.

He is currently posted at the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on May 10 recommended for appointment of Justice Kureshi as the Madhya Pradesh High Court chief justice.

But on objections by the Centre, it had changed the recommendation and sent his name for appointment as Tripura High Court chief justice.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court gave further time to the Union government to act on a changed recommendation of the Collegium to elevate Justice Kureshi, since the Centre claimed the final signature by the President was to be put on the proposal.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna posted the matter for consideration on November 13.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the final signature on proposal was to be made, so the hearing could be deferred to Wednesday.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association, did not object to the plea but sought a direction to fix a definite time line for the government to act on recommendation made by the Collegium for appointment of judges.