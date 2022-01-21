Centre committed to boost connectivity in Meghalaya: PM

Centre committed to improvement of connectivity in Meghalaya: PM

He lauded Meghalaya for being among the first states to use drones for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jan 21 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 15:41 ist

Congratulating the people of Meghalaya on the 50th anniversary of the state's foundation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Centre is committed to the improvement of rail, road and air connectivity in the northeastern state.

He lauded Meghalaya for being among the first states to use drones for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Centre is committed to the improvement of road, rail and air connectivity in Meghalaya. I assure people of the state of my continued support and determination to develop more sectors apart from tourism and organic agricultural produce. Measures have been taken to ensure new domestic and global markets for the state's organic produce.

"The state government is making all efforts to take the central schemes to the people. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana and National Livelihood Mission have benefitted Meghalaya. Jal Jeevan Mission has ensured piped water connection to 33 per cent of the households from just 1 per cent in 2019. Meghalaya was among the first states to use drones for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines," the prime minister said.

He paid tributes to everyone who had contributed to the establishment and development of Meghalaya.

"Meghalaya has given the world a message of conservation of nature and eco-sustainability," he said.

The prime minister said that the state has enormous talent in the fields of arts, music and sports, and lauded the Shillong Chamber Choir.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Meghalaya
Narendra Modi
India News
infrastructure

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 