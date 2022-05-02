Centre owes West Bengal Rs 97,000 crore, Trinamool Congress says

According to the West Bengal ruling party, the Centre owes the state Rs 97,807.91 crore in funds for implementing its various schemes. Trinamool Congress announced this through its official Twitter handle, replete with details of the funds apportioned under each scheme.

The image, which says ‘Funds due from Government of India’ has a table with three columns — Name of the scheme, Amount and Remarks — and has three sections. Samagra Shiksha Mission is named at the top of the list of social schemes with the amount of Rs 15,864.84 crore, with a remark “due from 2011-12 to 2020-21”.

.@narendramodi ji seems to be having a hard time looking for the breakdown of the ₹97,807.91 Cr that GOI owes us. We'll help you out...in the hope that our dues are cleared on an urgent basis.



₹97,807.91 Cr, Mr. Prime Minister. We're still waiting! pic.twitter.com/QmlhvHoN7r — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 29, 2022

However, apart from the GST compensation, BRGF (SPL) is the scheme with the highest due or Rs 2,330.01 crore.

Other prominent social schemes that have made the ‘defaulter’ list is are the Mid-Day Meal, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, Swach Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban, both), Exchange of Enclaves, Food Subsidy, and National Health Mission.

The GST compensation amount stands at Rs 6,375.2 crore. ‘Less devolution’ for 2019-20, 2020-21 is mentioned at Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 14,225 crore, compared to budget estimates, respectively.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has repeated claimed that the Centre owes the state funds. Now the party has divulged the details.

The tweet image also states that the State Disaster Response Fund for cyclones Bulbul, Amphaan and Yaas has the ‘Claims sent to GOI’. According to the data posted, SDRF dues for Bulbul, Amphan and Yaas are Rs 6,334 crore, Rs 32,310.32 crore, and Rs 4,222 crore respectively.

In response to the tweet, BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri said: “Devolution of taxes is on actual outturn, not budget estimates. For disaster management, 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 1,60,163 crore for all states, for 2021-26, whereas the claims (in the table released by TMC) shown are over Rs 40,000 crore for Bengal alone. This is not feasible.”

According to Lahiri, “GST compensation is a question for all states. The Centre, too, has a budget.”

Kamruzzaman Choudhury, of West Bengal Pradesh Congress, said: “For cyclones, the amounts are mentioned as claims. But Centre never promised at its end to offer, unless it’s a special package. Such an amount included in the list of receivables is just an eyewash to hide the actual financial distress the state is in due to poor fiscal management.”

