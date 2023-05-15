Centre's priority is to restore normalcy in Manipur now: N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that there was no situation which will affect or alter the integrity of the state and the Centre's priority is now to restore normalcy.

Singh along with three cabinet ministers and Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday and briefed the latter about the present law and order situation in the state.

"Union Home Minister assured that the Centre would firmly deal with the prevailing situation of the State and restoring peace and normalcy is his utmost priority, he added. He also gave assurance that the unity and integrity of the State would not be affected at any cost," said a statement quoting Singh on Monday.

The statement assumes significance given the fact that at least 10 MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, on May 12 issued a joint statement urging the Centre for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi inhabited areas in Manipur. The MLAs said the violence created a sense of alienation among the Kukis.

At least 71 persons died, over 1,700 houses burnt down and over 35,000 others were rendered homeless as clashes between a section of the majority Meiteis and minority Kukis gripped most parts of Manipur since May 3. The clashes started in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district following a "solidarity march" opposing a move to fulfill the demand for ST status to the Meiteis, who constitute over 53 per cent of Manipur's population.

Army and paramilitary forces are still guarding many of the displaced people while curfew and restriction on use of mobile and broadband internet is still in force.

No more protest:

Singh appealed to all not to carry out any form of rally, sit-in protest or use of slogans, adding that such activities could hamper the initiatives taken up to restore peace and normalcy in the state. "The state government is taking up all possible steps to restore normalcy. The paramilitary forces have been deployed at foothills and essential items needed for people staying at shelter camps opened at various places are also being provided."

He appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and unverified information, adding that the prevailing situation is very crucial and if not controlled, can affect the peaceful co-existence of our future generation. He sought the support of Civil Society Organizations in the state in the government’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy.