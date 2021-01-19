Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking OPCC prez's car

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of attacking Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik's car, a charge which was denied by the saffron party.

While the OPCC president alleged that a person who was arrested on Monday in connection with the attack was the Keonjhar district secretary of BJPs Yuva Morcha, local MLA and BJP chief whip in the assembly Mohan Majhi claimed that the man was not a member of the saffron party.

In a series of tweets, Patnaik said, "I was shocked to know that the miscreants were members of BJPs Youth Wing. This is a clear case of political vendetta and desperation of BJP. Congress is raising relevant issues in the state and speaking out against the policies of BJP, which is desperately trying to get a foothold in Odisha. Congress is the biggest hurdle for them".

BJP state president Samit Mohanty condemned the attack, saying There is no place for violence in a democracy".

The incident took place near Kashipur on Sunday night when Patnaik was travelling to his native place in Keonjhar, police said.

Though Patnaik escapted unhurt, the Congress leader's personal security personnel and drivers were allegedly assaulted by a group of four to five persons.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said, four other accused have been identified and efforts were on to apprehend them.

An FIR was lodged with the Keonjhar Town police on Sunday and the name of the arrested man was mentioned in the complaint, he said.

A Congress delegation led by former OPCC president Jaydev Jena met the state Director General of Police Abhay and demanded action against the culprits.

The ruling BJD also condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the attack.