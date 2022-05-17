Congress seeks to postpone panchayat election in Goa

Citing lack of reservation of wards for OBC category, Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo on Tuesday demanded to postpone Panchayat elections in Goa by four months and reserve the wards as per data of OBC commission.

Congress leader Lobo addressed a press conference and said that the government should respect the judgment of the Supreme Court to decide on reservation upon data submitted by OBC commission and not by Block Development Officer's.

"Reservations should not take place as MLA's (in power) want. It should be fair practice and OBC should get justice through the proper process," he said adding OBC commission can assess correctness of data.

He said that if the government goes against the judgment of the Apex Court, then someone will go to court and bring it to the notice. Thus the process of election will be stopped.

"OBC should get its 27 per cent reservation. For this, the government should seek data from the commission and submit it to the election commission for further process. OBCs should not be deprived of their rights," Lobo said.

He said the Congress party will write to the State Election Commission, Chief Minister and also to the Panchayat Minister to hold elections in October following the judgment of the court.