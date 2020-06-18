Manipur Cong to move no-confidence motion against BJP

Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP govt in Manipur: Ibobi Singh

PTI
  • Jun 18 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 12:30 ist
Congress legislative party leader O Ibobi Singh said his party is trying to form a coalition government in Manipur and will soon move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference here late on Wednesday night, Singh said all three BJP MLAs who resigned from the assembly and the party have joined the Congress.

He said he contacted all the four ministers from the National People's Party (NPP) who have resigned from the BJP-led coalition government to discuss the latest political developments in the state.

Singh, the former chief minister, said his party will move a no-confidence motion against the government of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and approach Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh to convene a special session of the assembly at the earliest.

Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh quit their ministerial posts on Wednesday.

The BJP MLAs who resigned from the assembly and the party are S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip, and Samuel Jendai.

The rest who withdrew support is Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin.

