Contradiction over COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

Within an hour the expert committee set up by the West Bengal Government state government announced that seven COVID-19 patients have died in the state and the total number of cases was 53, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha issued an “explanation” stating that the total number of active novel COVID-19 positive case is 34 and the number of novel coronavirus related deaths in the state is three so far.

“The expert committee said that the total number of COVID-19 cases is 53. Let explain to you that three out of the 53 persons have tested negative have returned home. This makes the number of such persons 50 out them nine have tested negative in the second test which takes the number down to 41,” said Sinha.

“Now out of the 41, some have co-morbidities such heart and kidney problems. Some of them have died...The total number of active novel corona positive case is 34 and the number of novel coronavirus related deaths in the state is three,” he added.

As for the death toll in the state Sinha said that apart from the three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state it is yet to be established that the four other deaths which are being attributed to COVID-19 died because of it.

“They had co-morbidities and that’s why they were hospitalised. That’s why we are saying that the four cases are not COVID-19 deaths. It would not be correct to hurriedly describe it as COVID-19 related deaths as it may create panic,” he added.

Earlier in the day the expert committee announced that four infected persons expired in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to seven and 16 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative total of such cases to 53.