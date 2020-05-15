Coronavirus: 870 people detained in Manipur for violating lockdown

Manipur Police has detained 870 persons and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the state to contain COVID-19, a senior officer said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

All the detained persons were produced before courts and a total fine of Rs 1.03 lakh was imposed on them, a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said on Thursday.

The ADGP said police will continue to take legal action against lockdown violators under the National Disaster Management Act 2005.