Coronavirus: 870 people detained in Manipur for violating lockdown

  • May 15 2020, 11:56 ist
Manipur Police has detained 870 persons and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the state to contain COVID-19, a senior officer said.

All the detained persons were produced before courts and a total fine of Rs 1.03 lakh was imposed on them, a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said on Thursday.

The ADGP said police will continue to take legal action against lockdown violators under the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

