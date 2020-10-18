Coronavirus death toll tops 6,000-mark in West Bengal, tally rises to 3,21,036

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,21,036, the health department said.

A total of 6,056 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the state, it said in a bulletin.

Since Saturday, 3,113 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.55 per cent.

West Bengal now has 33,927 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 43,520 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.