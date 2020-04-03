Coronavirus Lockdown: Odisha CM asks landlords to waive off or defer rent of poor tenants

In view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to landlords to be compassionate to poor and waive off or at least defer house rent by three months.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Through this gesture it can be demonstrated that people of Odisha care for each other at a time when the entire country is under lockdown, the chief minister said.

It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown and fighting an unprecedented pandemic of #COVID-19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Lets show the world that OdishaCares, Patnaik tweeted.

Tenants should not be asked to vacate for non-payment of rent in such difficult times, he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Noting that the world is facing an unprededented crisis, the chief minister said, Let each of us rise up and be there for each other during these hard times.

Patnaik's appeal comes a few days after the Union Home Ministry said that landlords cannot demand rent from students, workers and migrant labourers for a month.

The chief minister had last week announced a Rs 2,200 crore special financial package to assist the weaker section of society hit hard due to the 21-day lockdown. The state government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to street vendors across 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in view of the lockdown.