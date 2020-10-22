Covid-19: Assam distribute masks at 50% price among violators as Durga Puja increases fear of infection

Assam on Thursday started distributing masks at 50% price among those found not wearing masks while on the streets as the fear of spike in Covid-19 infection increased with the beginning of Durga puja celebrations.

As part of the drive, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and police launched a pilot project in Kamrup Metro, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Cachar and Barpeta districts under which people not wearing masks were provided with reusable masks at 50% price.

The AAPDA MITRA or the Pratirodhi Bondhu volunteers along with police in the five districts have started distributing the reusable face masks in public places like markets, commercial locations, huts etc. to only those persons who violate the government rule and appeal for wearing the face masks. Such person shall be provided reusable facemasks at 50% concessional rate. The awareness drive will be continued for seven days at first and it would be continued further. The other districts will also be covered under this special drive in the next phase, the ASDMA said.

The awareness drive for wearing a face mask was inaugurated by Assam revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan on Thursday.

"Recently, it has been observed that though several guidelines and notifications have been issued regarding wearing of facemasks, yet a section of people have been violating the guidelines by not wearing facemasks in public places. Therefore, in order to boost the awareness among people about the pandemic and related issues that are exposed to in their daily life and to stop the spreading of the virus, this programme has been initiated," it said.

Covid-19 cases in Assam crossed 2 lakh and 889 people have died due to the virus so far. The rate of infection has decreased in the past few weeks but it is feared that the infection could spiral with the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations on Thursday. Five people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.