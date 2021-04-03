Covid-19: Odisha to clamp night curfew in 10 districts from April 5

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government on Saturday announced that night curfew would be imposed in 10 districts with effect from April 5, an official order said.

For the interest of general public and to prevent transmission of infection, the government has decided imposition of night curfew in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from April 5, an order signed by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals will remain closed/ prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities, the order said.

It said that district collectors/ municipal commissioners will issue orders for their respective jurisdictions under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.

The district collectors may impose any further restrictions or allow such activities which they feel appropriate considering the local situation, the order said.

Municipal employees, police, government officials on duty, doctors, paramedical staff (govt and private), ambulances and emergency health staff are exempted from the purview of the night curfew, the official said, adding that emergency workers of utilities such as electricity, fire services, telecom, water, railways, airport and transport services also can make movements.

Staff of IT and ITeS companies on production of their ID cards, any person, in case of medical or other emergency, owner/staff of chemist shops, all industrial units, all construction activities can also also make movement.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road are allowed, the order added.