Covid-19 positivity rate in West Bengal dips, but stays above 2% mark

West Bengal on Friday witnessed a slight dip in Covid-19 positivity rate but stayed above the 2 per cent mark. According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the State recorded a positivity rate of 2.13 per cent as on October 15, lower than October 14's positivity of 2.93%.

Bengal recorded 451 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and eight more fatalities. While the discharge rate in the State stands at 98.32 per cent, the fatality rate is currently 1.20 per cent. There are currently 7,513 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

As for vaccinations, a total of 6,55,10,251 have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as on Friday and 50,611 persons were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 4,759 persons have so far experienced adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in Bengal.

While Kolkata recorded the highest number of cases (127) in the last 24 hours, it was followed by the North 24 Paraganas district (84) and Howrah district (44).

