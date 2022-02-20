CPI(M) to hold mega rally in Tripura in a first since 2018 debacle

CPI(M) to hold 1st rally in Tripura since 2018 debacle

  • Feb 20 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 21:05 ist
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI File Photo

The opposition CPI(M) will hold a mega rally in Tripura on February 24, a first since the party's debacle in the 2018 assembly elections.

The rally will be held at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala to mark the party's two-day state conference, CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member Prakash Karat would address the rally, besides former chief minister Manik Sarkar and state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury.

The conference, which will conclude on February 25, assumes significance in view of the assembly elections next year. It will be held at the Town Hall and form a new state committee that will oversee the party's affairs over the next three years.

The party is campaigning across the state to make the rally a success.

The CPI(M) has already concluded its district, sub-division and local level conferences, following which the state conference will be held, Kar said.

Chaudhury, a seasoned tribal leader and former MP, was made the state secretary in September last year after the death of incumbent Gautam Das. 

