Crocodile tears won't lessen farmer's plight: WB Guv Dhankhar to CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in the state, saying that shedding “crocodile tears” would not relieve the pain of farmers. The development comes a day after Mamata lashed out at the Centre over the Farm Bills alleging that they would push the country towards famine.

“Why deny @MamataOfficial benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lac WB farmers. by failure to participation in PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi! So far every farmer has lost Rs. 12,000/- that would have come to his bank account. Urge CM -Crocodile Tears will not relieve pain of farmers,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Why deny @MamataOfficial benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lac WB farmers. by failure to participation in PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi ! So far every farmer has lost Rs. 12,000/- that would have come to his bank account. Urge CM -Crocodile Tears will not relieve pain of farmers. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CR02yoTPIb — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 22, 2020

The Governor further alleged that it was due to the inaction of the Chief Minister the farmers in the state were denied the “benefit of Rs.30,000 crores out of 3.5 lakh crores package by Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He also tweeted his letter to the Chief Minister over the issue. In the letter dated September 21, 2020, Dhankhar stated if the state government had taken necessary action more than 70 lakh farmers in Bengal would have benefitted so far over Rs. 8,400 crores under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

“There is no rationale to deny this benefit to our farmers as there is a 100% contribution from the Govt of India. State Government does not incur any financial burden or liability,” stated Dhnkhar.

Within hours after Dhankhar’s comment, the Trinamool Congress released two letters by the Chief Minister to the Centre regarding the state government’s agreement to implement the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat schemes under certain conditions.

Mamata in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that her government is willing to implement the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Bengal if the Centre transfers the fund directly to the state for disbursement.

The Chief Minister in another letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that the state government was ready to implement the Aushman Bharat scheme if 100% funding was provided by the Centre and the fund was routed through the state government.