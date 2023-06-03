Dalai Lama saddened over loss of lives in Odisha train tragedy

Tibetan spiritual the Dalai Lama on Saturday mourned the loss of several lives in the Odisha train tragedy.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said, "I offer my condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those who have been injured and others affected by this tragedy,"

"I very much appreciate that the state government and other agencies, including those of the Central government, are doing their utmost to provide medical treatment and support to the injured and other people affected by this tragic accident."

"As a mark of solidarity with the people of Odisha, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) is making a donation towards medical treatment, as well as relief and rescue efforts. As you know, I have had the opportunity to visit Odisha many times and also had the honour to meet you, as we did in 2017."

He ended by offering his prayers and good wishes.

On Friday evening, coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district, claiming 261 lives and leaving around 900 injured.