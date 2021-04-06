DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2021, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 07:55 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A day after Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there is no Covid-19 in the state and hence, no need to wear a mask now, the health and family welfare department Sunday issued fresh notifications for mandatory testing of air and train passengers coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru to check the spread of virus.

Assam
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Himanta Biswa Sarma
DH Cartoon

