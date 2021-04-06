A day after Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there is no Covid-19 in the state and hence, no need to wear a mask now, the health and family welfare department Sunday issued fresh notifications for mandatory testing of air and train passengers coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru to check the spread of virus.
Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator
DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?
This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole
China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?
Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks
Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine
March third warmest in 121 years: IMD
Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house
This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts
Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?