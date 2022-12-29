Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits parts of Assam

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit north-central part of Assam on Thursday afternoon, an official bulletin said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.
The earthquake took place at 12.27 pm, and the epicentre was in Darrang district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said.
The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.
Residents of Morigaon and Nagaon on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra felt the tremor, besides those in Udalguri, Tamulpur, Kamrup and Sonitpur districts.
The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.
