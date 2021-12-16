PM busy grabbing eyeballs: Amit Mitra's dig at Modi

Economy burning but PM busy grabbing eyeballs in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Mitra takes a dig at Modi

He further alleged that the poor and middle-class are 'crushed', while 'PM (was) seen in luxury yacht & heroic holy dip'

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 13:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal’s former finance minister Amit Mitra. Credit: PTI Photos

Amit Mitra, West Bengal’s former finance minister and current principal chief advisor to chief minister, took a dig at PM Modi alleging that while the economy suffers, the prime minister is busy seeking attention in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, from his official handle, Mitra stated, “PM busy grabbing eyeballs in UP while economy burning with simultaneous inflation & unemployment, defying Phillips Curve.”

Mitra added that the inflation has hit the 14.2 per cent mark, and growth of unemployment considered on a yearly basis touched 10.48 per cent in November. He further alleged that the poor and middle-class are “crushed”, while “PM (was) seen in luxury yacht & heroic holy dip”.

Also Read — Inflation has arrived; here’s what you need to know

This, however, is not the first time Mitra has raised concerns about the economic conditions. In September too, while drawing the PM's attention, he stated that 36 million people are jobless (as of August). “No income, no livelihood, no hope! Yet your ‘spin doctors’ drum-beat on a misleading ‘recovery’, suppressing the plight of 36 million Indians,” he had stated.

Mitra’s tweets are occasional, unlike ones from politicians or other figures in the public domain. Earlier in November, in a tweet, he had termed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on Bengal’s business summits “a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde”.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi
West Bengal
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Amit Mitra

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

 