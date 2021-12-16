Economy burning but PM busy grabbing eyeballs in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Mitra takes a dig at Modi

Amit Mitra, West Bengal’s former finance minister and current principal chief advisor to chief minister, took a dig at PM Modi alleging that while the economy suffers, the prime minister is busy seeking attention in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, from his official handle, Mitra stated, “PM busy grabbing eyeballs in UP while economy burning with simultaneous inflation & unemployment, defying Phillips Curve.”

PM busy grabbing eyeballs in UP while economy BURNING with SIMULTANEOUS INFLATION & UNEMPLOYMENT,defying PHILLIPS Curve.Inflation hits 14.2% & gr of unemployment,YoY, 10.48% in Nov !!POOR & MIDDLE-CLASS CRUSHED while PM seen in luxury YACHT & heroic holy dip !! Haa Bhagwan ! — Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) December 16, 2021

Mitra added that the inflation has hit the 14.2 per cent mark, and growth of unemployment considered on a yearly basis touched 10.48 per cent in November. He further alleged that the poor and middle-class are “crushed”, while “PM (was) seen in luxury yacht & heroic holy dip”.

This, however, is not the first time Mitra has raised concerns about the economic conditions. In September too, while drawing the PM's attention, he stated that 36 million people are jobless (as of August). “No income, no livelihood, no hope! Yet your ‘spin doctors’ drum-beat on a misleading ‘recovery’, suppressing the plight of 36 million Indians,” he had stated.

Mitra’s tweets are occasional, unlike ones from politicians or other figures in the public domain. Earlier in November, in a tweet, he had termed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on Bengal’s business summits “a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde”.

