ED grilling TMC MLA in WBSSC scam, waiting to search flat owned by Arpita Mukherjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, is grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at its office here, a source in the central agency said. The central agency personnel are waiting to carry out search operations at a flat owned by senior minister Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee at Belgharia in the city, he said.

"The keys to her flat are not available and the ED personnel are trying to locate a locksmith. Central police personnel are waiting in the ground floor lobby of the building. Search is on in another flat owned by Mukherjee at Kasba," the source said.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says guilty must be punished but slams media trials in WBSSC scam

The minister and his associate were arrested by the ED after more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange were found from the latter's apartment in south west Kolkata.

Bhattacharya, who is the lawmaker from Palashipara in Nadia district and the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, reached the ED office at CGO complex at Salt Lake before the time he was asked to for questioning about his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam. He was asked to report at 12 noon but he reached the ED office at 10 am and his interrogation began at 11 am, sources said. Details of it were not divulged.

Also Read | WBSSC scam: Coded entries found in Arpita Mukherjee's diaries; ED looks for clues

His residential premises were searched by ED officials on July 22 after which he was asked to depose.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were taken to the ESI hospital at Joka in the city amidst tight security for a health check up. They were later brought back to the ED office for questioning. The agency had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from an apartment belonging to Mukherjee on Saturday. The minister and his associate are in ED custody till August 3.