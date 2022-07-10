Eid-ul-Zuha: BSF shares sweets with Pakistan Rangers on IB in Gujarat, Rajasthan

The Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat Frontier on Sunday exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Rangers at the International Border (IB) along Gujarat and Rajasthan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.
An official release from the force said BSF Gujarat Frontier officials and their Pakistan counterparts exchanged sweets at the international border in Kutch and Banaskantha districts in Gujarat as well as Munabao, Gadra, Somrar, Kelnore and Varnahar in Barmer district of Rajasthan.
The two forces share sweets in this manner as a goodwill gesture on festivals of both nations, most notably Diwali and Eid, officials said. As per BSF, such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationship between the two forces guarding the IB.
The BSF is tasked with guarding the 2,290-kilometre India-Pakistan International Border that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and up to Gujarat.
