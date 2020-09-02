Eight new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,020

8 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,020

PTI
PTI, Aizwal,
  • Sep 02 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 13:47 ist
Representative image. Credits: Reuters

Eight more persons including six security personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's coronavirus caseload to 1,020, a Health department official said on Wednesday.

Seven new cases were reported from Aizawl district and one case from Kolasib district, the offcial said, adding that five Assam Rifles and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were among the newly infected persons.

Of the total 1,020 Covid-19 cases, 410 are active as 610 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Mizoram is 59.80 per cent.

Mizoram has not reported any death due to Covid-19 till date.

According to another health department official, of the total 410 active cases, 40 are Assam Rifles personnel, 61 BSF jawans, 5 Army personnel and 1 CRPF constable.

At least 106 truckers are also among active Covid-19 patients, the official said.

Of the 610 Covid-19 recovered people, 246 are security personnel, he added.

