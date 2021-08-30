Ex-BJP MLA Tanmay Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 15:04 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @AITCofficial

 Former BJP MLA from Bishnupur, Tanmay Ghosh, joined Trinamool Congress on Monday.
 

West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
Indian Politics

