Ex-BJP MLA Tanmay Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

Former BJP MLA from Bishnupur, Tanmay Ghosh, joined Trinamool Congress on Monday.



Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya.

We extend a very warm welcome to him! pic.twitter.com/DRj5CFKkYc

— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2021