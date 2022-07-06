Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma triggers clash in Bihar's Arrah

FB post supporting Nupur Sharma triggers clash in Bihar

The group went on a rampage, thrashed the man who had posted on Facebook and beat up those who tried to intervene

PTI
PTI, Arrah,
  • Jul 06 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 19:41 ist
Nupur Sharma. Credit: IANS Photo

Tension prevailed in Bihar's Arrah town on Wednesday after a clash between members of two communities over a Facebook post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

A heavy deployment of police has been made in Ramgarhia locality where the violence had erupted on Tuesday night, said Raj Kumar, the district magistrate of Bhojpur, which is headquartered in Arrah.

Also Read | Plea filed in SC for arrest of Nupur Sharma over comments on Prophet Mohammed

According to the owner of a roadside tea stall where the incident happened, a man who had come to have some refreshments was accosted by another person for a Facebook post, which appeared sympathetic towards Sharma.

Both youngsters squabbled for a while after which the one who had taken offence to the social media post went away, but returned a few minutes later along with several others, carrying sticks and rods.

The group went on a rampage, thrashed the man who had posted on Facebook and beat up those who tried to intervene.

No arrests have been made so far, said the DM, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Nupur Sharma
India News
Bihar
Prophet Remarks Row

