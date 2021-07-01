Fake vaccination drive: TMC demands probe into connection between conman's guard and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Showing a photograph where the security guard of the conman, who organised fake Covid-19 vaccination camps, was seen at the Raj Bhavan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that it would a great danger for the country if there was a connection between the security guard and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Speaking to reporters at the TMC headquarters, MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy showed a photograph where conman Debanjan Deb's guard was purportedly seen in the background with Dhankhar in the foreground with other persons.

Roy also said that he will bring the matter to the attention of the President and seek the removal of the Governor.

“The question is how the security guard of Debanjan got into the close circle of the Governor. This should be investigated. The truth must come out,” said Roy.

He further alleged that envelopes and even gifts were sent to several people through the security guard.

The development comes days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Governor’s name was mentioned in the charge sheet of the hawala Jain case but was later removed when the court was moved.

Dubbing the Governor a “corrupt man”, she also said that there has been a PIL over the issue and it was pending before the court. The chief minister asked how the Centre still allowed him to continue in the post of the Governor.

The Governor denied the allegation. He said that he was not charge-sheeted in the hawala Jain case. “She (Mamata) made some very serious allegations today. No one was convicted in the hawala Jain case and your Governor was not charge-sheeted. Her allegations are far from truth,” said the Governor.

Dhankhar said that he never expected such a “seasoned politician” could make such false allegations to create tension.