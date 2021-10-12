Fire breaks out at West Bengal State Secretariat

A fire broke out at the West Bengal State Secretariat on Tuesday. The incident took place on the 14th floor of the building where the office of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is situated.

According to sources in the State Secretariat, smoke was spotted at around 11.55 am. They also said the initial investigation revealed the fire originated from a telephone tower equipment located on the floor.

Soon after the smoke was noticed, three fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames in about 15 minutes. Several police officials also reached the spot.

The State administration said that no one was injured in the incident. The State Secretariat was closed due to Durga Puja.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi instructed has ordered a fire audit to reveal how such an incident took place in the high-security zone.

