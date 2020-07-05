Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Kolkata's Canning Street

Fire in commercial complex in Kolkata's Canning Street

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 05 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 11:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items on the second floor of a multi- storey building in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday.

Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, which erupted around 10 am, fire brigade sources said.

The blaze quickly spread to other floors of the dilapidated building, which houses several offices and godowns, most of which were shut on Sunday, they said.

"No one was reported to be trapped inside. Our men are working to contain the flames," one of the sources said.

 

West Bengal
Kolkata
Fire

