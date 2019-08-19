Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra died on Monday following a prolonged illness, family sources said here.

The 82-year-old leader had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at the national capital, where he breathed his last in the morning, they said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a three-day state mourning.

He was an acclaimed political leader and educationist. His death has caused an irreparable loss not just to Bihar but the entire country, Kumar said in a message.

Governor Phagu Chauhan also condoled the death of Mishra and recalled his contributions as a three-time chief Minister and, later, as a Union minister.