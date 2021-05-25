Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Former WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 25 2021, 12:19 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 12:23 ist
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Credit: DH Archive Photo

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is suffering from Covid-19, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his oxygen saturation dipped below 90%.

More details awaited.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
West Bengal
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

India's environmental misadventures

India's environmental misadventures

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

 