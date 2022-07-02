Four more bodies recovered from Manipur landslide site, search on for 38 others

Rescuers retrieved four more bodies from the landslide site at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday while 38 others still remain missing.

This took the number of recovered bodies to 24 since the landslide took place on Wednesday night.

"Thorough Wall Radar is being successfully used and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist in the search. So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians have been recovered," said a statement issued by army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Angom Bobin Singh, based in Guwahati.

A hillock collapsed on a camp housing workers engaged by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for railway line construction from Jiribam to Manipur capital Imphal, on Wednesday following heavy rains. Personnel of 107 Territorial Army were also deployed there for the security of the railway staff and the construction workers. Three engineers of the NFR are also among the victims.

It said mortal remains of 14 personnel including one JCO were sent to respective home stations by two IAF aircrafts and an Indian Army helicopter. In contrast, one mortal remaining was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road, after wreath-laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours on Saturday morning. Similar befitting honours will be paid at respective home stations as per military tradition.

Search for 12 missing territorial army personnel and 26 civilians still continue, it said.

The search and rescue team include personnel of the Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF and Manipur administration. Fresh teams were deployed this morning to augment the efforts in the search, Singh said.