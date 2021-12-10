Gorkha identity more important than politics of development: Bengal BJP MLA

The ‘Gorkha identity’ (in the hills) is more important than the politics of development, a BJP MLA from Kurseong in north Bengal has said.

Bishnu Prasad Sharma, who recently wrote to his party president J P Nadda reminding him of the long pending demand of the Gorkhas on “separation” from West Bengal, on Friday stirred another debate by raising concerns over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent comments that job-seekers in the state should have proficiency in Bengali language, adding that knowing the language be a prerequisite for public jobs in the state.

Sharma wrote to the chief minister, saying, “Madam, it is good to learn any language but it is not good to make any of the language learning as compulsory exercise.” Sharma also mentioned, “... I would like to express my sincere concerns on the decision of making Bengal language compulsory, in purview of the state job aspirants from North Bengal region.”

Talking to DH, Sharma said that for the Gorkhas, residents of Darjeeling and adjoining regions in the northern part of the state, it’s the identity that supersedes politics around development.

Also Read | BJP MLA writes to Nadda, demands separation of Darjeeling from Bengal

Sharma said that the BJP’s Bengal unit is supposed to indulge in state politics, and as the matter concerns Gorkhas, he has written directly to the central leadership. In the letter, Sharma stated that Darjeeling hills gave three MPs to the party and voters in the adjoining region, too, voted for the BJP in 2019 and 2021. “I had raised the demand earlier as well. Despite that, I was given an opportunity to contest. This indicates that the party is with our aspirations,” Sharma said.

“The long-pending demand of Gorkhas means separation in any form of our land from the state of West Bengal in an appropriate political manner, taking in context the concerned historical and majoritarian political landscape,” he stated in the letter to Nadda.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista said that a permanent solution in accordance with the Constitution is required which also meets the aspirations of the people. “Talks have been initiated in New Delhi. The second meeting is expected in late December or January,” Bista he said.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which has over the years agitated for separate statehood (and had split into two factions), called the BJP politicians’ demand as one meant to ‘mislead’ people. “We are for a political solution,” Roshan Giri, general secretary, GJM, said. He didn’t clarify his position when asked about the statehood issue GJM has associated itself with over the years.

Check out DH's latest videos