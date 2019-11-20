Govt has no plans to merge Assam Rifles with ITBP

The government on Wednesday said there is no proposal to merge border guarding force Assam Rifles with another such force, ITBP.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that there is "no proposal under consideration of the government" to merge the Assam Rifles with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The minister was asked about the government's intentions on the subject as there have been reservations on this count both by the Assam Rifles and the Army brass.

There have been certain reports in the past with regard to a proposed merger of the two forces.

While the Assam Rifles guards the 1,643-km long India-Myanmar border, the ITBP is tasked to secure the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.