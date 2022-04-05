Govt of India going back on its words, says NSCN-IM leader on Naga talks

Leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the Naga rebel group in ceasefire, Thuingaleng Muivah has alleged that the Government of India is going back on its words and misinterpreting what have been mutually agreed upon in the "framework agreement" signed in 2015 aimed at finding a solution to the decades-old Naga conflict.

Addressing the General Assembly of Unrepresented Nations and People's Organisations (UNPO) held in Washington on March 26 and 27, Muivah, the general secretary of the NSCN-IM, claimed that the "framework agreement" says that both Nagas and India will co-exist as two entities, sharing "sovereign power," which will be defined in the competencies. "By co-existence means, Nagas will not merge with the Union of India but they will co-exist with India maintaining normal entities," Muivah claimed.

The NSCN-IM released a copy of Muivah's speech on Monday (April 4).

He further claimed that the Centre also recognised "legitimate right of the Nagas to territorial integration of all the Naga areas under one political roof". "Since the unique history and sovereign rights of the Nagas are recognised, it is understood that the Naga flag and Constitution are ingredients of their sovereignty," Muivah said.

Muivah's statement comes at a time the Centre is trying to sign a final agreement with Naga groups to end the decades-old Naga conflict.

Many Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claims that Nagas were never part of India and had even declared Independence in August 14, 1947 when the British left India.

The NSCN-IM, which had been leading an armed fight, signed a ceasefire in 1997 and their leaders and cadres are lodged in a camp at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland since then. After negotiations for 22 years, the NSCN-IM and the Centre signed the "Framework Agreement" on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Centre also signed another agreement with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a forum of seven other rebel groups in 2017.

There are reports that the Centre may sign the "final agreement" with Naga groups, barring the NSCN-IM, which is insisting on its demand for separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

But a consultation with Naga groups including all MLAs, political parties, civil society organisations and students' bodies on March 7, appealed all negotiating parties for one agreement for one solution to the conflicts.

The NSCN-IM also seeks "unification of Nagalim," comprising all Naga-inhibited areas in the North East and neighbouring Myanmar, something which has been opposed by Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam governments.

Former Nagaland Governor, R N Ravi, who acted as the Centre's interlocutor had made similar allegation saying that the NSCN-IM was misinterpreting the framework agreement.

Muivah further said, "In the event of breaking down of current negotiations, we foresee a serious human rights violations again in Nagalim."

