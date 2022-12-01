Gunfight underway between Maoists, security forces in Jharkhand

Maoists, security forces exchange fires in Jharkhand

The gunfight broke out when activists of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit opened fire on approaching security personnel

  Dec 01 2022
A fierce gun-battle is underway between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district since Thursday morning, a senior police officer said.

The gunfight broke out when activists of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit opened fire on approaching security personnel who were undertaking a search operation in a forest in Tonto area and the law enforcers returned fire, Deputy Inspector General (Kolhan division) Ajay Linda told PTI.

The encounter is still underway and further details are awaited, he said, when asked about reports that two security personnel sustained injuries in the gunfight.

Security personnel comprising joint teams of CRPF and Jharkhand Police have been undertaking a massive search operation in the area for the last fortnight to nab senior Maoist Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

A large number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), planted to inflict casualties on security forces, along with arms and ammunition were seized during the operation.

