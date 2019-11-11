HC asks WB govt to file report on missing BJP man probe

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to submit a report within two weeks on the investigation into the disappearance of a man following a clash in the North 24 Parganas district, in which three people were killed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee passed the direction on a habeas corpus petition filed by the parents of Debdas Mondal who sought he be produced before the court.

A habeas corpus plea is a petition filed to ensure a person under arrest is brought before a court to determine if the detention is legal.

Mondal is claimed to be a BJP supporter who went missing after the clash between activists of the saffron party and the ruling Trinamool Congress on June 8 at Sandeshkhali.

The prosecution is required to submit the report before November 25 when the matter will be heard next.

The petitioner alleged that five months have passed since his son went missing (on June 8), but the police have not been able to trace him or his whereabouts.

At least three persons, one claimed to be an activist of the Trinamool Congress while two others of the BJP, were killed in the clash.

Mondal, whose family members claimed that he was a BJP supporter, has been missing since the clash.

A day after the clash, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the "unabated violence" in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.

Responding to the Centre, the West Bengal government had claimed the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on the part of its law enforcement agencies.