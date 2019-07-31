HC stays notification on recruitment in universities

The Orissa High Court Wednesday granted an interim stay on a recent state government notification on recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff of universities coming into effect.

Petitioners Dhanajay Soren and others had approached the high court citing a violation of reservation guidelines, challenging the state government notification and the subsequent advertisement issued by the Sambalpur University.

Justice B R Sarangi had on July 11 ordered Sambalpur University to carry on with the recruitment process but had restrained it from giving appointments without the high court's leave.

Posting the matter for August 20, the court stayed the notification from coming into effect and also asked the government counsel to obtain instruction and file counters before the next date of hearing.