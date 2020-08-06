Heavy rains, landslides cripple Sikkim

  Aug 06 2020
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 23:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Heavy rains in the low-lying areas of Sikkim on Thursday triggered panic among people living along the Rangit river, which is in spate.

The rains that started on Wednesday night have affected people in areas such as Legshep, Reshi, Rohtak, Baiguney, Pippaley, Sikkip and Jorethang, officials said.

The state disaster management authority has also evacuated many families to safer locations, they said.

The authorities have issued a red alert and cautioned people from going towards the river.

The torrential rain also triggered landslides at Legshep in West Sikkim, damaging a major portion of the historical Kirateswar Shiv temple, officials said.

A three-storied building of IPCA Lab near Jorethang town was swept away in the landslides.

The increase in the water level of Rangit has also affected the functioning of a powerhouse in Rohtak.

