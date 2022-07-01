Himanta Biswa Sarma sues Manish Sisodia for defamation

The court will take up the matter on July 22

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2022, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 13:14 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photos

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his allegations that Sarma, along with his family members, was involved in a scam related to procurement of PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. 

In the criminal defammation case, filed in a court in Kamrup in Assam, Sarma claimed that Sisodia's allegations are false and not based on facts.

The court will take up the matter on July 22. 

The case has been registered against Sisodia under Section 499, 500 and 501 of IPC. 

More to follow...

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam
Manish Sisodia
Coronavirus
India News

