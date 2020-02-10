Hit hard by anti-CAA protests, Assam eyes tourists from South India, Goa

Faced with more than Rs. 1,000 crore loss due to the anti-CAA protests in December, the Assam tourism department has now set its eyes to woo tourists from Southern states and Goa.

As part of the effort, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) conducted roadshows in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa in which tour operators were provided a peek into colourful culture, wildlife sanctuaries and the potential to explore tea tourism.

"The roadshow in Bengaluru on Friday had a fruitful business to business discussion between tour operators of Assam, hoteliers and other stakeholders of Karnataka and it’s neighbouring states in the South. A cultural troupe showcasing the different forms of dances of Assam like Tiwa,

Bagurumba, Jhumur, and the foot tapping Bihu dance left the crowd enthralled," said a statement issued by ATDC.

The director of Assam tourism, Deba Kumar Mishra said since the tourists are experimental and prefer unique destinations, the road shows tried to attract them to experience the tree house in Abhayapuri, Singpho Eco Resort and the black magic of Mayong, a village situated about 50-km from Guwahati.

Another roadshow and conference were also organised on Sunday at Panaji, Goa.

Chairman of ATDC, Jayanta Malla Baruah had earlier said it incurred a loss of Rs. 500 crore each in December and January as tourists cancelled all bookings since violence broke out on December 11, when the Centre passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Most parts of Assam and the rest of the Northeast erupted in protests against CAA that seeks to offer Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had migrated till December 2014. Indigenous communities in the Northeast fear that it would reduce them into minorities by giving citizenship to large number of Hindu Bengali migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The inflow of foreign tourists, which contributes maximum revenue to the sector was also severely affected with the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, France, Israel, Taiwan, Russia and Singapore issuing travel advisories asking their citizens to avoid trips to Assam and rest of the Northeast following the violence.

During 2018-19, over 60 lakh domestic tourists and more than 41,000 foreign tourists visited Assam mostly to the rhino habitat Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the ancient Kamakhya temple and Sivasagar, the erstwhile capital of the Ahom Dynasty and others.