Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy

Security was beefed up at the airport after the call was made at a landline number in the morning

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 12 2023, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 16:58 ist
Bomb disposal squad members scan the Jayaprakash Narayan Airport premises after authorities received a bomb threat call from an anonymous person, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

A hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted on the premises of the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in the Bihar capital sent security personnel into a tizzy on Wednesday.

Security was beefed up at the airport after the call was made at a landline number in the morning, a senior official said.

"As the information was non-specific, the entire terminal building, parking area and office building was scanned by security forces but no bomb was found," the airport official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told PTI that the call turned out to be a hoax and nothing was found so far.

"The entire area was scanned thoroughly but no suspicious object was found. The search operation was carried out without inconveniencing the passengers. The matter is being investigated further," he

