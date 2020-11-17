Hold audit of NDPS cases: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to CM Mamata Banerjee

Hold audit of NDPS cases: Bengal Governor to CM Mamata

Dhankar's statement comes after the Opposition party workers were being slapped with false cases including those under NDPS in Bengal

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Nov 17 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 22:31 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photos

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to conduct an audit of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Firing a fresh salvo at the TMC government, the governor's statement comes after Opposition party workers were being slapped with false cases including those under NDPS Act.

“I find it expedient that there should be an incisive audit of all cases under NDPS Act since 2016 and sharp focus needs to be bestowed on all such implications henceforth so as to bolster the confidence of the people in rule of law,” stated Dhankhar.

He wrote that as being “constitutional functionaries” both he and the Chief Minister were tasked with saving democracy and rule of law it had to be ensured that “politically committed” officials face “exemplary consequences” for their culpability.

NDPS Act
West Bengal
BJP
Drugs
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Trinamool Congress

