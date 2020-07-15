Hooghly Deputy Magistrate dies of Covid-19 in West Bengal

A Deputy Magistrate in West Bengal’s Hooghly district died of Covid-19 on Monday. The deceased Debdutta Ray (38) is the first senior state government official to die from the viral infection.

According to sources in the district administration, she took leave for four weeks from July 1 to look after her four-year-old child and was at her home at Dum Dum in North 24 Paraganas district. After she had fever, her swab samples were tested at the B N Basu Memorial Hospital in the district, the results came out positive for Covid-19.

However, she was advised to be under home quarantine by the District Health Department. According to sources, she started experiencing acute breathing problem on Sunday and was admitted to the ICU of the Sramajibi Hospital at Serampore in Hooghly district.

She was in a critical condition and her oxygen level also dipped severely. “Despite the best effort of the doctors, she could not be revived and died on Monday,” a senior Health Department official said.

According to sources, she was given the responsibility of sending migrant workers who arrived at the Dankuni rail station in Hooghly to their respective homes.

An able administrator and popular among her colleagues, she also earned praised during her stint as a BDO in Purulia district. Her husband Pabitra Ray has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the incident, the area surrounding the office of the Sub Divisional Officer it Chandannagar, where Ray was posted, was sealed and her cabin has been sanitised.