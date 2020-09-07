I have zero tolerance for crime, corruption and communalism: Nitish Kumar sounds poll bugle

JD (U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday sounded poll bugle through the party’s first virtual rally in the poll-bound Bihar.

Christened as ‘Nishchay Samvad’, Nitish launched a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi regime while addressing 35 lakh people (as claimed by the party) and asked them to compare his 15 years of good governance with 15 years of the previous regime “where children were kidnapped, woman raped, murder and Naxal attacks were rampant and caste clashes were the order of the day.”

“In this age of LED, there should be no place for lantern (RJD symbol),” said Nitish in an oblique reference to how he pulled Bihar out of the age of darkness after taking over as the Bihar CM in November 2005.

“I had vowed that I will not seek votes if all the villages in Bihar are not electrified by 2020,” said the Bihar CM, dwelling at length how rural electrification had boosted the rural economy and changed the lifestyle of those residing in the rural hinterland.

In his around 150-minute speech, which was heard by lakhs of people through different social media platforms, including party’ digital platform: jdulive.com, Nitish reiterated that he had zero tolerance towards three Cs.

“I have zero tolerance for crime, corruption and communalism. And nobody should doubt my commitment,” said Nitish, adding that he took care of temples as well as fencing of ‘Kabristan’. The latter claim was more to reassure the minorities.

Taking a dig at Lalu, Nitish said that those who have been languishing in jail, have been attacking him through tweets. “Such a jailed person must have hired a professional to attack me through the social media platform. But my workers should tell the new generation how during ‘Pati-Patni raj’ (Lalu-Rabri regime), roads would become deserted after sunset and people would remain indoors,” said Nitish, in a no-holds-barred attack on the previous RJD regime.