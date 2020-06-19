India-China Border: Bodies of two martyred soldiers reach West Bengal

Scores of people in West Bengal’s Birbhum and Alipurduar district bid teary adieu to Army jawans Rajesh Orang and Bipul Roy on Friday.

Orang from Birbhum and Roy from Alupurduar were among the 20 jawans who were martyred during the “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

Orang’s body was brought to his residence at Belgoria village in Birbhum on Friday afternoon. His family members and neighbours broke down in tears seeing him returning in a coffin. His last rights were performed with full state honours.

An Army spokesperson said that Orang’s body was brought to the Panagarh military hospital from Leh in a military aircraft on Thursday evening where it was kept for the night.

His death sparked outrage among villagers who called for a total boycott of Chinese products. He is survived by his two sisters and parents.

Later in the evening, the body of Roy arrived at his home in Bindipara village in Alipurduar. It was kept at the Hasimara military hospital on Thursday night after being brought from Leh. His last rights were performed in full state honours.