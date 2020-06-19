Galwan Valley:2 martyred soldiers' bodies reach Bengal

India-China Border: Bodies of two martyred soldiers reach West Bengal

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 19 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 20:59 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Scores of people in West Bengal’s Birbhum and Alipurduar district bid teary adieu to Army jawans Rajesh Orang and Bipul Roy on Friday.

Orang from Birbhum and Roy from Alupurduar were among the 20 jawans who were martyred during the “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

Orang’s body was brought to his residence at Belgoria village in Birbhum on Friday afternoon. His family members and neighbours broke down in tears seeing him returning in a coffin. His last rights were performed with full state honours.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

An Army spokesperson said that Orang’s body was brought to the Panagarh military hospital from Leh in a military aircraft on Thursday evening where it was kept for the night.

His death sparked outrage among villagers who called for a total boycott of Chinese products. He is survived by his two sisters and parents.

Later in the evening, the body of Roy arrived at his home in Bindipara village in Alipurduar. It was kept at the Hasimara military hospital on Thursday night after being brought from Leh. His last rights were performed in full state honours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
India
China
Ladakh
India-China border
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

 