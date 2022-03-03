Inquiry report on Netaji's death doesn't rely on facts, claims Chandra Bose

A section of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s family has claimed that several arguments and conclusions of the Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry (JMCI, 2005) Report on the great leader's alleged disappearance do not draw from proper evidences, including its primary conclusion that Netaji did not die in the plane crash on August 18, 1945.

A press statement issued by Chandra Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew, and two other members of the family, Surya Kumar Bose and Madhuri Bose, mentions that people who argue that Netaji’s death is “still shrouded in mystery” rely on the report which states that “he did not die in the plane crash, as alleged”. The Bose family has said that the report was officially rejected in 2006 by the Centre, and also by subsequent governments.

The statement added that the family members have closely examined the report and its arguments, including supporting evidence and conclusions, and in several instances, the report seems to be relying on improper evidence.

While a section of Netaji’s followers and researchers continue to raise doubts, official accounts have maintained that Netaji died in an air crash on August 18, 1945.

The family statement added, “The JMCI misrepresents recorded evidence from a first-hand witness, Netaji's aide, and a fellow traveller, Habibur Rahman. According to the JMCI Report, Habibur Rahman is said to have testified to the earlier 1956 Shah Nawaz Committee (witness SW4) that the aircraft “nose-dived from 12,000-14,000 feet. Habibur Rahman said no such thing!”

The family members have further argued, “Nor is it true that the then Government of Taiwan informed the JMCI that there was no air crash. The contention in the report that local newspapers did not carry news of the air crash is also simply not true. Of major concern to us is the entirely false allegation in the JMCI Report of non-cooperation on the part of the Renkoji Temple authorities in Japan, in the matter of a possible DNA testing process."

“Successive Governments of India have rejected Justice Mukherjee Commission report as it's fundamentally wrong on facts. Therefore, Justice Mukherjee's conclusion is totally invalid. It’s time the Government of India issues a statement to stop false narratives on Netaji [sic],” Chandra Bose said.

