JMB terrorist arrested in West Bengal

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist arrested in West Bengal

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 08 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 19:50 ist

A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday.

According to sources in the STF, the JMB operative was arrested from Dankuni in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday morning.

They further revealed that the JMB operative, Sheikh Rezaul, was working closely with one of the JMB leader Salauddin Salehin. Razaul was on the run for some time.

“Rezaul is from the Birbhum district. He used to set up meeting with JMB leaders with others,” said a senior STF official adding further details will be come out arfter investigation is complete.

He also said that Reazul will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
JMB
Terrorism

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 