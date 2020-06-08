Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist arrested in West Bengal

A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday.

According to sources in the STF, the JMB operative was arrested from Dankuni in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday morning.

They further revealed that the JMB operative, Sheikh Rezaul, was working closely with one of the JMB leader Salauddin Salehin. Razaul was on the run for some time.

“Rezaul is from the Birbhum district. He used to set up meeting with JMB leaders with others,” said a senior STF official adding further details will be come out arfter investigation is complete.

He also said that Reazul will be produced before a court on Tuesday.